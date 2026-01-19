Man, 27, dies on board cruise ship in Singapore, no foul play suspected

A 27-year-old man died on board a cruise ship docked in Singapore.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at Marina Bay Cruise Centre at around 6.35am on Monday (Jan 19).

He was found motionless on a cruise ship and was pronounced dead at the scene by an in-house doctor.

The cruise ship is believed to be Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas, which docked at the Singapore port at 6.30am according to data from CruiseMapper.

No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations, said the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Royal Caribbean for additional information.

[[nid:727390]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com