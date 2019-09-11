Man dies in fire in Jurong West flat

SINGAPORE - A 51-year-old man died after a fire broke out in a Jurong West flat on Friday (Nov 8).

The fire happened in a sixth-floor unit at Block 516 Jurong West Street 52 at 7.34am, and both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident.

The SCDF said police officers, who were first on the scene, put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher. They did so through the living room window.

Firefighters later made a forced entry into the flat through a bedroom window.

The police said that a 51-year-old man was found lying motionless inside the flat and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The case has been classified as an unnatural death.

Police are investigating the case and the cause of the fire.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.