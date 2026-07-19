Man dies after hit-and-run accident near Suntec City; driver arrested for suspected drink driving

A 43-year-old man has died after being struck by a driver suspected of drink driving who fled the scene shortly after midnight on Thursday (July 16).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a car and a pedestrian along 1 Raffles Boulevard - the address for Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre - at about 12.40am.

Police said the driver of the car had left the scene before officers arrived.

A 43-year-old male pedestrian was conveyed unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

A 38-year-old male car driver was later arrested for suspected drink driving and causing death by driving without due care and attention.

He is also assisting with investigations for failing to stop after an accident. Police investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook post on July 17, East Coast ramen shop DJDH Ramen identified the deceased as Dan Xiao Tingfeng, one of its shareholders, describing him as a man who was deeply loved.

Xiao's girlfriend of 12 years, Tan Minhui (transliteration), told Lianhe Zaobao that he worked as a manager in the alcoholic beverage industry and had just finished meeting a customer on the night of the accident.

Tan added that Xiao had consumed alcohol before calling a taxi home.

Tan added, according to initial investigation by the police, Xiao was believed to have been leaning against a guardrail on the sidewalk before falling onto the road, although it remains unclear why he fell.

Xiao was later found lying on the road at about 12.40am by a friend, who called for assistance.

Remembered for his kindness and generosity

Tan described Xiao as a caring, cheerful and generous man who was devoted to her throughout their relationship.

"Whenever we went out together, he would always open the door for me and hold my hand," she said, adding that Xiao had always been a thoughtful partner.

"Every day we spent together over the past 12 years felt like we were still newly in love."

She added that Xiao was also well-liked by colleagues, business partners and clients, many of whom affectionately referred to him as "big brother" and a life mentor.

Tan as well as DJDH Ramen appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The latter wrote in their Facebook post: "Anyone who was around South Beach Residences, Suntec City, 1 Raffles Boulevard or Nicoll Highway near Lamp Post 157 between 12.10am and 12.45am on July 16, please check your dashcam, CCTV, photos or videos.

"Even the smallest detail may matter - a vehicle, partial licence plate, sound, movement or brief recording."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com