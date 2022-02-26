Man dies in Tampines accident 1 day before returning home to Malaysia

In a cruel twist of fate, a man died in a road accident in Tampines one day before he was due to return to his home in Malaysia via the Vaccinated Travel Lane.

The 36-year-old aircraft technician was on his motorcycle when the accident occurred along Tampines Avenue 1 on Thursday (Feb 24) morning, Shin Min Daily News reported.

While trying to avoid a 72-year-old man crossing the road, the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed. He later died of his injuries in hospital.

The elderly pedestrian was conscious when he was sent to hospital.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, an eyewitness, who was a colleague of the deceased, said it was raining at the time of the accident.

The 25-year-old was on her way home in a private-hire vehicle when she saw the man unconscious with his head bleeding.

In response to Shin Min Daily News' queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at about 1.47am that day. Investigations are ongoing.

