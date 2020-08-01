Man dies weeks after falling while doing maintenance work on aircraft

A 63-year-old Singaporean died last Friday after falling from an aircraft while carrying out maintenance works on it.

The accident occurred on Dec 22 last year.

The Manpower Ministry (MOM) told The New Paper yesterday that the SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) worker had fallen from height while working on the aircraft at 31 Airline Road.

He was taken to Raffles Hospital, where he died from his injuries about two weeks later.

MOM said it is investigating the accident and has instructed SIAEC to immediately review and address the gaps identified in its work procedures and risk controls.

There were nine workplace fatalities in November last year, and the latest death means there have been at least 12 fatal workplace accidents in the last two months of 2019.

TNP had earlier reported that a worker died in a warehouse after being struck by falling goods on Dec 23, and yesterday, the MOM said there was another fatality on Dec 20. A worker died after he was injured trying to reattach the track shoe of an excavator.

The accident happened at 10 Seletar North Link.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at about 2pm.