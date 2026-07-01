42-year-old man dies after fall through covered walkway in Yishun

A 42-year-old man was found dead on Monday (June 29) after allegedly falling from height and breaking through a covered walkway roof in Yishun.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at about 5.30am to the incident at Block 107 Yishun Ring Road that day.

The 42-year-old man was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A photo of the incident circulating online shows the area next to the lift lobby on the ground floor of the HDB block cordoned off. A large hole was visible in the roof and one of the beams was bent.

Yamin (transliteration), 35, told Shin Min Daily News that she heard a loud bang at around 5am and had thought it was from a nearby construction site. Her friend, she said, later saw police passing by and learned that the lift was temporarily out of service.

A male resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Chinese publication that the deceased was of imposing build and that an ambulance later arrived and took him away.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com