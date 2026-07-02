Man repeatedly hits van while attempting to direct traffic in Serangoon, arrested

A 56-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance after repeatedly hitting a van while attempting to direct traffic in Serangoon on Wednesday (July 1).

A video on TikTok shows a man in a white singlet standing in the middle of the traffic junction at 261 Serangoon Central Drive, waving vehicles forward and signalling for them to stop.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@exclusiveshopper/video/7657376429570657543?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc[/embed]

The man — dubbed as a "civilian traffic police" in the caption — could be heard yelling "stop" at various pedestrians to prevent them from crossing, even when the traffic light had turned green for them.

When several vehicles began honking at him for obstructing the flow of traffic, he could be heard shouting expletives at the drivers.

In a separate video posted to Instagram, he could be seen holding his arms out to prevent vehicles from driving ahead.

As a van attempted to drive past him, he could be seen repeatedly hitting the front of the van.

The same video also shows him falling onto the pavement and getting up with what appears to be blood on his face before some bystanders started to surround him.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DaPEu-kApfc/[/embed]

In a final clip, two police officers can be seen attending to the man.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at about 9.40am and subsequently reported that the 56-year-old man had sustained minor injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that the man was taken to Sengkang General Hospital after they were alerted to the incident at 10.05am.

The police reiterated that he was taken to the hospital conscious before being arrested for public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com