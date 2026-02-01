Man dressed as Bruce Lee gets jail, fine, for nunchucks performance in Geylang

A man who was seen in a viral video in 2025 performing as Bruce Lee in Geylang has been sentenced to jail and fined for charges related to possession of an illegal weapon.

Chinese national Li Hongwei (transliteration) faced two counts of contravening the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act (GEWA), and one count of possession of a weapon, reported Shin Min Daily News on Saturday (Jan 31).

The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to one of the charges and was sentenced to six months and two weeks' jail, along with a $2,000 fine.

Viral video showed defendant performing in Geylang

In the video posted on Sept 8, Li, dressed in a yellow jumpsuit, was shown standing on two bollards while performing with nunchucks. The video was purportedly taken in Geylang.

A voice could be heard in the background calling Li "Singapore's Bruce Lee". Applause could also be heard as the video ends.

The clip led to a police search for the accused, who was eventually located on Oct 12 along Geylang Lorong 18, Shin Min reported.

Police arrested Li and seized the nunchucks, along with a five-spearhead kunai and a knuckle sleeve which were found in his possession.

According to court documents, Li was a stage manager at the time of the incident and claimed to be a martial arts instructor from China.

Appearing in court, Li claimed to be unfamiliar with Singapore laws and that the items found were used for his performances.

Under the GEWA, a person found guilty of an offence involving a prohibited weapon may be jailed up to three years and face a fine of up to $40,000. For contravening Section 453(1)(a) of the Penal Code governing the possession of an offensive weapon, he could also be imprisoned for a term of up to two years, with a fine, or both.

The prosecution argued that under Singapore's law, nunchucks are classified as controlled weapons and Li did not have a permit to hold them.

They added that while the nunchucks were used for the defendant's personal training and did not cause harm or fear, there were also two other charges being considered - including the unauthorised possession of the knuckle sleeves and the kunai - a potentially lethal weapon.

The prosecution sought a jail term of six months and two weeks, and a fine of between $3,000 and $5,000, Shin Min reported.

Arrested after 1 month in Singapore

In his mitigation plea, Li, who was unrepresented, stated that he had only been in Singapore for a month before his arrest and has been without an income for three months.

Expressing regret, he stated that he is his family's sole breadwinner, providing for his elderly parents, his sick wife and an unemployed son.

He claimed to be a martial arts instructor back in China and did not have a criminal record.

According to Shin Min, the incident occurred in a lane between Geylang Lorong 18 and 20.

A worker at a food stall nearby told the Chinese evening daily that he had seen Li performing several times last year.

"He was always alone, and there would be a crowd watching him perform," said the worker.

