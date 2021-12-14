Man drives off after woman confronts him for hitting her Mini Cooper at Geylang carpark

"Acting blur" when confronted, a man drove off after he hit a woman's Mini Cooper in a multi-storey carpark along Geylang Lorong 3.

A post shared by Facebook group Roads.sg on Tuesday (Dec 14) said that the hit-and-run accident happened last Sunday.

According to the caption written by an unidentified Facebook user, a "kind gentleman" alerted his wife after seeing a Toyota sedan colliding twice into her car while attempting to park in the lot beside hers.

"He (the eyewitness) stayed behind to wait for my wife as a note that he had left on her car mysteriously went missing."

When she confronted the alleged perpetrators, the driver's first reaction was to "act blur" and not admit that he had caused the accident, the Facebook user said.

"When told there was a witness and damages on both cars, he (the driver) turned aggressive and shouted 'I pay lah, What's the big deal, I pay.'"

While on the phone with the police, the woman stood in front of his car to stop the pair from leaving but the man continued to drive off.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving two cars at Block 114A Lorong 3 Geylang multi-storey carpark at about 9.30pm on Dec 12.

Police investigations are ongoing.

