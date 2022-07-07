Man drives 'like a snake' on SLE while getting kissed by woman

Sometimes a couple can be so in love that they can't keep their hands off each other. Even at inappropriate times.

No, we are not talking about public displays of affection here. That is, if you can call the inside of a car private.

Even though couples have been known to get intimate inside vehicles, it is certainly not recommended to do so while one of you is driving.

A video submitted by Stomp contributor Gregory appears to show a woman passenger making out with the male driver in a black Honda Vezel as he was driving on the Seletar Expressway towards the Bukit Timah Expressway.

The Stomp contributor was concerned that the driver might be distracted as the car was weaving in and out of its lane in the video. However, the driver might just be avoiding the motorcyclist he was overtaking.

Through the rear windshield, the silhouettes of the couple can be seen as she appears to be leaning on his shoulder at first. She then lifted her head and appears to kiss him in the video.

The Stomp contributor said: "Driving, kissing, touching... drive like a snake. Very dangerous."

He added: "Go home and do it if you are horny."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.