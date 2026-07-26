Man bravely enters Yishun flat to extinguish fire, earns praise from netizens

A man earned praise from netizens after he extinguished a fire at block 461A Yishun Avenue 6 on Friday (July 24) evening.

In a TikTok post on the same day, a resident from an opposite block observed a fire had broken out in a flat on the fourth floor.

A few residents could be heard shouting "Fire! Fire!", as the glass windows shattered.

Shortly after, there were a few loud bangs, which sounded like someone forcing the door open, and the fire was extinguished.

As two fire engines from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) pull up at the ground floor of the block, only black smoke emanated from the windows of the unit.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said they were alerted to the fire on July 24 at about 7.25pm.

The fire involved a mattress in the bedroom of a unit on the fourth floor, and a member of the public extinguished the fire using a hose reel before they arrived. There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A netizen who witnessed the incident, shared in the comments section of the TikTok post: "Thanks to the kid and his dad for their brave response. Before SCDF arrived, they broke the door and entered the unit to fight the fire. Respect to them."

"Kudos to everyone who helped and all the neighbours who gave warnings to each other," another netizen wrote.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com