Man escorted off Scoot plane by auxiliary police at Changi Airport after refusing to follow instructions

A Scoot aeroplane on the tarmac at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Nov 29, 2018.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Toh Ting Wei
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A man was escorted by auxiliary police off an inbound Scoot flight from Athens early on Monday morning (Sept 16) after he refused to comply with instructions to leave an emergency exit row seat.

A passenger who witnessed the incident told The Straits Times that the man, who looked to be in his early 60s, had moved to the seat one hour before the landing time of 3.35am.

He had refused to move from it even after flight attendants repeatedly asked him to do so.

Although Flight TR713 landed as planned around 3.35am, passengers had to remain in their seats for about 15 minutes, with the man initially refusing to leave the plane with the auxiliary police.

In response to queries, Scoot said the man, who was on board the flight that departed Athens on Sunday, did not meet the criteria needed to occupy the emergency exit row seat.

As part of safety guidelines, passengers sitting at such seats would need to meet various requirements, such as being in good health, able-bodied and capable of opening the exit doors if required during an emergency.

The requirement applies to all passengers, even for those who have paid to upgrade their seats for more legroom.

A Scoot spokesman, who did not specify which criterion the man failed to meet, said: "Our cabin crew are trained and authorised to identify and reseat customers that do not meet these requirements.

"As the elderly customer refused to comply with crew instructions including the captain's, and was being unruly, auxiliary police assistance was requested to meet the flight on arrival."

The spokesman added that its customers must abide by safety instructions from cabin crew during flights, and that the airline may refuse to carry passengers who pose safety risks.

Consultant Jen Pelaez, 31, one of the passengers on the flight, told ST that the incident started at around 3am.

She said the man had moved to the emergency exit row seats with a younger man who was holding crutches at about 2.30am.

A flight attendant subsequently approached them at about 3am and explained that the seats were for paid upgrade and that the two men did not fit the requirements needed to sit there, said Ms Pelaez.

The commotion caused other passengers to wake up, with some also urging the men to return to their seats.

The younger man subsequently did so. But the older man continued to stay in the seat even after the plane's pilot took to the public announcement system to warn that instructions of flight crew should be followed.

Ms Pelaez said: "When the plane landed, the pilot did not turn off the seat belt sign. We were not able to deplane until the man went with the auxiliary police."

According to data released in Parliament by the Ministry of Transport last year, there was an average of around 10 incidents of unruly behaviour yearly on flights to Singapore in the five years before 2018.

Internationally, there was an unruly passenger incident every 1,053 flights in 2017, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Between 2007 and 2017, the association recorded a total of more than 66,000 unruly passenger incidents.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Scoot Changi Airport Aviation/Aerospace sector

TRENDING

Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Hong Kong&#039;s Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak &amp; Mongkok
Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak & Mongkok
Woman pleads guilty to abusing her dog
Woman pleads guilty to abusing her dog
Who has gained from Hong Kong airport&#039;s record drop in passengers?
Who has gained from Hong Kong airport's record drop in passengers?
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs &amp; other deals this week
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs & other deals this week
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Man escorted off Scoot plane by auxiliary police at Changi Airport after refusing to follow instructions
Man escorted off Scoot plane by auxiliary police at Changi Airport after refusing to follow instructions
Spurned lover jailed 5 years for hiring hitman on Dark Web
Spurned lover jailed 5 years for hiring hitman on Dark Web
Mayday&#039;s Ashin&#039;s surprise cameo in Jay Chou&#039;s newest MV isn&#039;t the only easter egg in it
Ashin's surprise cameo in Jay Chou's new MV isn't the only easter egg in it
TCM foods to relieve dry eyes, sore throat &amp; other haze-related symptoms
TCM foods to relieve dry eyes, sore throat & other haze-related symptoms
Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse&#039;s corpse after strangling her
Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse's corpse after strangling her
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank &#039;pranks&#039; on diving trip in Philippines
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank 'pranks' on diving trip in Philippines
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they&#039;re too poor to buy milk
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they're too poor to buy milk

LIFESTYLE

I spent $800 on air purifiers to beat the haze and this is why you should
I spent $800 on air purifiers to beat the haze and this is why you should
A day out: 10 unknown things to do in the east of Singapore even Easties don&#039;t know about
A day out: 10 unknown things to do in the east of Singapore even Easties don't know about
8 places you can sneak a quick nap during lunch hour
8 places you can sneak a quick nap during lunch hour
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat

Home Works

House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
Hong Ling doesn&#039;t want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo

SERVICES