Man exposes crowd at Sengkang coffee shop, gets hate for 'snitching'

Singaporeans may be getting used to Phase 2 life and the gradual lifting of restrictions, but we aren't out of the woods just yet.

You'd never have guessed it from a video of a Sengkang coffee shop which has been making its rounds online though.

Reminiscent of pre-Covid-19 life, the 30-second clip, uploaded by a Facebook user on Tuesday (Aug 18) showed a gaggle of diners at the newly opened Food Hub at 455 Sengkang West Avenue.

A number of them were chatting with their masks off and appeared to be mingling between tables.

Also caught on camera was a group of four who were seated talking up a storm with three other men who were standing over their table.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Writing that the diners were having a "Covid Party — Singapore style", the user sarcastically added that they would "build herd immunity" and even tagged the police in his post.

Under the prevailing public health guidelines, groups of up to five may dine at F&B establishments.

However, groups are required to maintain safe distancing and avoid mingling. Diners should also put their masks on when they are not eating or drinking.

His post drew some support, with some applauding him for the exposé.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

However, many also slammed him for being a "snitch" and claimed that the situation at other coffee shops were no different.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

AsiaOne has reached out to Food Hub for more information.

The authorities have also been cracking down on other F&B establishments which flout the rules.

On Saturday (Aug 15), the Singapore Tourism Board said that hotpot restaurant Hai Xian Lao was fined $2,000 and ordered to suspend operations for 10 days after it allowed a gathering of 20 customers.

The restaurant had also allowed customers to consume alcohol on its premises after 10.30pm and failed to maintain a distance of one metre between groups of customers.

ALSO READ: Restaurants in Singapore urge customers not to 'game' social distancing measures

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com