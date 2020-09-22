Man falls to death from Bukit Batok flat while fleeing drug bust

In a bid to escape the authorities, a man fell to his death from an HDB block along Bukit Batok Street 31 on Monday (Sept 21) afternoon.

As Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers forced their way into his rented flat, the 63-year-old climbed out the kitchen window and fell.

The shirtless man laid motionless in a pool of blood at the foot of the block, a resident who declined to be named told Lianhe Wanbao.

An ambulance and a police vehicle arrived at the scene shortly.

Residents who alerted Wanbao to the incident mentioned that the area was cordoned off by police tape. The deceased's body was later removed from the scene, but bloodstains remained on the ground.

CNB said in a statement on Tuesday it raided a HDB flat on the ninth floor as a follow-up operation of a drug bust.

The man, who was a drug trafficking suspect, refused officers entry into the flat and fell to his death shortly after. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The deceased's younger sister identified his body at the mortuary this morning and told the paper that he used to live with her.

He was later imprisoned for an unnamed offence and moved out of her home after serving out his jail term.

They had barely kept in touch over the past two years, and she only learnt of his death after the police visited her.

Heroin disposed in the toilet bowl at a unit in the vicinity of Bukit Batok Street 31. PHOTO: CNB

From the same unit, CNB officers arrested a 65-year-old Singaporean man and a 33-year-old foreign woman for their suspected involvement in drug offences.

They seized 4,790g of heroin, about 1,124g of 'Ice', three packets containing about 13g of New Psychoactive Substances, and 20 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from the toilet bowl and various locations in the unit.

They also recovered cash amounting to $174,000, along with various drug paraphernalia from the flat.

The items seized from the Bakit Batok flat. PHOTO: CNB

lamminlee@asiaone.com