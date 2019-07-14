Man falls several floors in Ngee Ann City, leaving pool of blood on floor

An eye-witness said she saw a pool of blood outside the ActionCity store at the basement 2 level of the mall.
PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao, Hardwarezone.com.sg
Tee Zhuo
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old man is believed to have fallen several stories inside Ngee Ann City on Sunday afternoon (July 14).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to an incident at 391 Orchard Road, the mall's address, at 2.06pm. A person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the hospital was on standby to receive him, suggesting that his injuries could have been severe.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that the man fell from the third floor to the basement two level.

An eye-witness, who declined to be named, told ST that she saw a pool of blood outside the ActionCity store at the basement two level of the mall.

Police were talking to three people seated on a bench outside the store, the eye-witness said.

Twitter user Andi Adhyaksa said in a post about 2.30pm that he heard someone scream in the mall at the basement two level.

ST has contacted police for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.

