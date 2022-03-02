Man fears losing $6,000 deposit as Dream Cruises' World Dream stops sailing

A man who had plans to sail with Dream Cruises' World Dream now fears losing $6,000 in deposit after the ship ceased operations on Wednesday (March 2).

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the 40-year-old said that he had arranged to take his mother and friends on a cruise to nowhere for four days and three nights. The group of 10 were set to depart on March 20, but those plans have gone up in smoke.

He said: "Even when the company applied for liquidation in January, I still thought that the cruise would continue to operate. After all, it'll be impossible to pay off their debts if they don't. That's why I chose not to cancel my booking (at that time)."

In a statement released on Monday, the cruise operator's parent company Genting Hong Kong said that those who have paid deposits for scheduled sailings after Wednesday will have to submit their claims to the company.

"The company is currently assessing the impact of the cessation of operation of the World Dream, in particular its ability to meet potential refund claims," Genting Hong Kong said.

Those who wish to submit their claims should attach their booking confirmation and payment records and email them to joint provisional liquidators ProjectGenting@alvarezandmarsal.com for assessment.

In November 2020, Dream Cruises' World Dream began offering passengers the opportunity to sail in cruises to nowhere. The other company offering the same service is Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas.

