'My father lived simply': Man who died after falling onto Bukit Panjang LRT track had low blood sugar, says son

The man who died after falling onto the tracks at Segar LRT station early Monday (May 18) morning reportedly had hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, his family said.

The 68-year-old man was seen falling in front of an oncoming train at about 5am that day, according to the police, who did not suspect any foul play.

He was identified by Shin Min Daily News as Lu Xixing (transliteration), and was employed as an administrative staff at a primary school in the Sengkang area.

Speaking to the Chinese publication at the funeral wake on Tuesday, Lu's only son said his father was heading to work when the accident occurred.

"He had low blood sugar, and I had heard his friend mention that he had experienced dizziness and discomfort on some occasions. I suspect this was why he accidentally fell onto the tracks," said the 30-year-old salesman, who declined to be named.

Lu would have celebrated his 69th birthday on Saturday (May 23).

"My father worked and lived simply. I had intended to take him out for a meal and buy him a cake, to let him enjoy a happy day," the son said.

His father was the breadwinner, he added, describing him as a responsible and trustworthy person who was the family's pillar of support and role model.

"I always wanted to make him proud," the son told Shin Min, revealing his biggest regret is that his father would not be able to see his biggest success of winning an award at work in the future.

He said that he and his mother are still in deep shock.

AsiaOne had seen a woman in distress, who is believed to be the wife of the deceased, being brought out of the station on a sketcher on Monday. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it took one person to Woodlands Hospital.

Son calls for review of security measures

The younger Lu called for the authorities to review security measures on the Bukit Panjang LRT and raised several queries about the accident.

He asked if the platform gap was too large and increased the risk of accidental falls, and questioned if there was a detection system, and if trains can stop in time if an intrusion is detected.

The man said witnesses recounted that the passenger emergency button had been activated. He queried if the train immediately stops when the button was pressed.

He also wanted to know what had happened in the time it took for the police and the SCDF to be respectively alerted.

The police had said they were alerted to the incident at about 5.50am, and the SCDF said it was alerted at about 6.25am.

In Feburary 2025, the then Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said in a written parliamentary reply that it is impractical to install platform screen doors, which require power supply, communications and signal control equipment, at LRT stations as it would reduce the available waiting area for commuters.

He said the rail operators have detection systems which use artificial intelligence and video analytics to detect track intrusions at LRT stations.

The systems would alert the staff at the operations control centre of intrusions so they can respond quickly to these incidents.

In November 2025, a personal mobility device user fell onto the tracks at Fajar LRT station and later died in hospital.

He was not struck by a train.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com