Man filmed breaking car's windshield wiper at Eastpoint Mall

Police investigations are ongoing after a man was caught allegedly damaging a car's windshield wiper at a mall in Simei.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to Facebook by SGRV Admin and reportedly took place on Monday (Aug 3) at about 6.15pm on the third floor of the carpark at Eastpoint Mall.

In the video, a man can be seen approaching the car before forcefully grabbing onto the windshield wiper and attempting to break it in half.

The man first pushes the wiper downwards before pulling it in the opposite direction and pushing it backwards.

The video ends with the man walking away after apparently damaging the windshield wiper.

A photo of the deformed windshield wiper was also included in the video, where it can be seen visibly bent out of shape.

In the caption, the owner of the car wrote that the windscreen wiper was deliberately bent, and that it caused damage "not only to the wiper but also to front bonnet and vinyl wrap".

"This was an unnecessary act of vandalism that has caused avoidable damage and inconvenience," the owner added, urging the culprit to take responsibility for his actions.

The owner also said he would send footage of the incident to the authorities and pursue legal action. He appealed for help from viewers who may have information on the incident.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Eastpoint Mall for more information.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com