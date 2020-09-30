Man filmed slashing himself in Choa Chu Kang carpark arrested, taken to hospital

A young man's violent outburst in a carpark led to his arrest on Tuesday (Sept 29).
In video clips circulating on Facebook on the same day, the agitated youth yelled "Why?" before slashing his own arm with a weapon at Block 409 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3. A woman screamed as he did so.
Another man was seen trying to fend off the youth with a hoe, but he soon dropped it after seeing the youth harming himself and attempted to wrestle the weapon away from him.
At least two other passers-by rushed over to the pair to render help.
Meanwhile, another video clip showed a young woman, who appeared to have blood on her face, approaching a passer-by for help.
According to CNA, an off-duty police officer in the vicinity helped to defuse the situation.
The police told AsiaOne that they arrested a 23-year-old man after they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon. He was later taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.
A 27-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital for treatment.
Investigations are ongoing.
