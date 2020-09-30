Man filmed slashing himself in Choa Chu Kang carpark arrested, taken to hospital

A young man's violent outburst in a carpark led to his arrest on Tuesday (Sept 29).

In video clips circulating on Facebook on the same day, the agitated youth yelled "Why?" before slashing his own arm with a weapon at Block 409 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3. A woman screamed as he did so.

Another man was seen trying to fend off the youth with a hoe, but he soon dropped it after seeing the youth harming himself and attempted to wrestle the weapon away from him.

At least two other passers-by rushed over to the pair to render help.

Meanwhile, another video clip showed a young woman, who appeared to have blood on her face, approaching a passer-by for help.

According to CNA, an off-duty police officer in the vicinity helped to defuse the situation.

The police told AsiaOne that they arrested a 23-year-old man after they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon. He was later taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

A 27-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

lamminlee@asiaone.com