Man filmed trying to flee HSA sting in Bishan given new charges over having 800 Kpods for sale

SINGAPORE — Three new charges were handed to a suspected Kpod peddler on Friday (Sept 5) over allegedly possessing more than 800 Kpods for sale.

Jodan Chin Wei Liang, 27, was accused of possessing for sale 804 vape pods which were analysed and found to contain etomidate on July 10 at a carpark in Bishan Street 13.

He also allegedly had two more Kpods for the purposes of selling them at a flat in Bishan that day.

On Sept 5, a Health Sciences Authority (HSA) prosecutor sought an increase in bail for Chin from $10,000 to $15,000. This was granted by the court.

Chin also made an application to leave jurisdiction to Malaysia and Vietnam. But this was rejected by the judge as Chin had indicated he would leave Singapore for an "unlimited" period of time.

Chin said: "For my family, I am responsible for grocery runs across the border, so I am not sure of the schedule."

In rejecting the application, District Judge Janet Wang asked Chin to reapply to leave jurisdiction and state his dates of travel.

Chin agreed, and added: "I will do my best to co-operate with everything for investigations."

Chin was first handed six charges on July 18, after an HSA operation in which a man was detained in Bishan Street 13 on July 10.

A seller who claimed to be selling Kpods had arrived in a car but tried to drive off after HSA officers identified themselves.

On July 14, The Straits Times had reported on the HSA operation in Bishan Street 13 that happened on July 10.

Chin's earlier charges involved him allegedly having more than 800 Kpods in assorted flavours for sale. These flavours came with different names, such as Zombie and Lucifer.

Chin was also accused of being in possession of sale items that included 24 pieces of vaporisers without pods.

Kpods are vapes laced with etomidate, which is a powerful anaesthetic drug meant only for use to induce sedation by injection into the veins during medical procedures.

When vaped, etomidate enters the lungs, potentially triggering spasms, breathing difficulties, seizures and even psychosis.

In his National Day Rally speech in August, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the Government will treat vaping as a drug issue and impose stiffer penalties.

Since Sept 1, first-time etomidate abusers below 18 years old will be fined $500, while adults will be fined $700. This is a $200 increase for each group.

They must also attend mandatory rehabilitation for up to six months.

Kpod sellers will face higher penalties under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Those who import Kpods will face between three and 20 years' jail, and between five and 15 strokes of the cane.

Those convicted of selling or distributing Kpods will face between two and 10 years' jail, and receive between two and five strokes of the cane.

The public can report vaping offences to the Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 from 9am to 9pm daily, or online at go.gov.sg/reportvape

Those using Kpods can seek help through a national programme called QuitVape. More information on vaping can be found at gov.sg/stopvaping, a microsite launched in August to consolidate resources, helplines and reporting avenues.

The authorities have said that those who voluntarily seek support to quit vaping will not face any penalties for doing so.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

