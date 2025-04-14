Man finds shelter and job after being homeless for a year

The void deck of a Bukit Batok HDB block once served as a shelter for 50-year-old Ben (not his real name), who was homeless for a year.

According to Tamil Murasu, Ben now has a permanent roof over his head.

"There were nights when I trembled in the rain and cold without even a blanket," Ben recalled.

After he was sentenced to three years in prison, Ben lost contact with his daughter and family.

"I had no home, no doorstep, and no contact with my family," he said.

Under the Joint Singles Scheme Operator-Run (JSS-OR) housing initiative for individuals like him, Ben now lives in a one-room rental flat in Woodleigh Link.

Launched in 2021, JSS-OR appoints social service agencies to manage rental flats for low-income singles. The agency assigns tenants to a flatmate after considering each person's profile, preferences and living habits.

There are six sites under JSS-OR, managed by various social service agencies.

After being released from prison in 2022, Ben decided to turn over a new leaf, taking up odd jobs as a delivery worker and janitor.

However, his income was not enough to cover basic needs like transportation and food, let alone rent. As such, he took refuge at the void deck.

"A passer-by saw me shivering and gave me a blanket. I still keep it as a memento," said Ben.

Encouraged by some compassionate strangers, Ben approached Fei Yue Community Services and was referred to New Hope Community Services.

New Hope CS temporarily housed Ben in its transitional shelter at Jalan Kukoh for about six months while he enrolled in the JSS-OR scheme.

Besides Woodleigh Link, New Hope CS also manages units in Bukit Batok and Sengkang West.

Ben has been living in one of the flats for more than a year, paying less than $200 in rent each month.

Beyond housing support, New Hope CS helped Ben — who had to give up his janitor job because of his psoriasis — find a permanent job.

He recently secured a cleaning job at a food outlet in Nex, working five hours a day for $30 to $40.

In collaboration with non-profit organisation Engineering Good and the Singapore Computer Society's youth division, New Hope CS also teaches digital literacy, and Ben was one of the early participants.

Participants learn basic computer functions, mobile apps, fraud prevention techniques, and how to write resumes.

Ben hopes he will have the opportunity to see his daughter again.

"I need to try. If I keep saying I will but never actually do anything about it, no one's going to come and help me," he said.

[[nid:715891]]

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.