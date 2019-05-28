Man fined $12,000 for failing to declare more than $900k in cash when entering Singapore

It is a statutory requirement to declare movement of cash involving more than $20,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency into and out of Singapore.

SINGAPORE - A 60-year-old man was fined $12,000 on Friday (May 24) for failing to declare that he was carrying more than $900,000 in cash when entering Singapore.

Ong Aswir Sulaiman was nabbed at Changi Airport Terminal 3 after police were alerted that a man had with him cash exceeding $20,000, the authorities said in a statement on Monday (May 27).

He was found to have been carrying various currencies when entering Singapore, and had failed to give a report of the cash movement to an authorised officer.

Anyone found guilty of failing to do so could be jailed up to three years, fined up to $50,000, or both.

In their statement, the police also reminded the public that failure to declare movement of cash exceeding $20,000 constitutes an offence.

