Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl

PHOTO: Facebook/Haidilao Singapore
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Haidilao is known for many things — impeccable service, adorable robot staff, and most recently? A diner who clocked a fellow customer in the face with a bowl of sauce, all because he found the other's behaviour unsanitary.

Jason Esais Gao Weijie, 34, was fined $4,000 after he pleaded guilty for voluntarily causing hurt to Eugene Lee Wei Liang, 33, in a court hearing on Thursday (Nov 14).

The incident occurred in the early morning of Jan 12 when the victim had gone out with a group of friends for supper.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Lee was eating from a bowl while he waited in the queue at the condiment counter. When it got to his turn, he placed his used bowl onto the counter and picked up a sauce bowl to fill.

Gao, who was standing behind him, witnessed the entire scene. He felt that Lee's actions were unhygienic and immediately demanded that he removed his used bowl immediately.

Lee waved him off and said he would take it away once he was done filling his sauce bowl. This angered Gao, who flew into a rage and began arguing with him.

Once he was done, Lee grabbed his bowls and turned to leave. However, Gao was still fuming and immediately grabbed at his neck from behind before decking him in the face with his own bowl of sauce.

Onlookers had to physically pull him off in order to separate the two.

The entire ordeal was captured on the restaurant's CCTV and the footage was reviewed in court this morning.

Gao has paid $8,000 in compensation to the victim, who spent $2,420.71 on necessary recuperation fees.

His lawyer pointed out how he had made compensation at a "very early stage" and the amount was "way above" the fees incurred by the victim.

Additionally, he did not have a history of violent behaviour and showed remorse before he was charged, and therefore urged the court to impose a lighter punishment on Gao, who could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Causing hurt/Grievous hurt assault State Courts crime Haidilao

TRENDING

Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
Internet condemns PMD rider who confronted couple for supposedly staring at him
Internet condemns PMD rider who confronted couple for supposedly staring at him
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I&#039;ve fallen many times, but...
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I've fallen many times, but...
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint

SERVICES