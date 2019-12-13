Man fined $6,000 for causing girlfriend's death in accident

PHOTO: Facebook/Desiree Oh
David Sun
The New Paper

Exactly a year after his girlfriend died in the accident, a man was convicted and sentenced for negligently causing her death.

Danial Andika Mohman, 23, had plans to marry Ms Nur Diana Lim, 20, after completing his national service.

But in a tragic twist of fate, she was killed in an accident on Dec 12 last year after being run over by a bus.

Danial was fined $6,000 yesterday and disqualified for three years from holding all driving licences for causing Ms Lim's death by negligent act.

The court heard that the couple were on a motorcycle along the Pan-Island Expressway at about 10pm on Dec 12 last year. Ms Lim was riding pillion.

Two vehicles had collided suddenly on the road, and a lorry behind the vehicles braked to avoid the collision. But Danial could not brake in time and collided into the lorry's left rear.

The couple were thrown off their vehicle and fell on the road. A bus that was less than 10m behind them could not avoid Ms Lim and ran over her.

She had to be extricated from under the bus and was taken to National University Hospital (NUH) unconscious.

She reached the hospital at 11.10pm but died 15 minutes later from extensive injuries.

Danial, who was conscious, was also taken to NUH, and was admitted to a high dependency ward with fractures on his finger and collarbone.

Yesterday, Danial, who admitted that he had failed to keep a proper lookout ahead, was seen closing his eyes periodically while in the dock as the incident was recounted in court.

He appeared to hold back tears as the account of the accident was read out.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Jing Yan told the court that Ms Lim was a loved one of the accused, and that the circumstances of the case were tragic and unfortunate.

He asked the court to impose a fine of $6,000 and a disqualification of three years.

Danial's lawyer, Mr Henry Lim, urged the court to be compassionate. He said his client had tried to evade a head-on collision with the lorry and added that the couple had planned to get married after Danial completed his NS in the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

He added that his client also suffered as a result of the accident and pleaded with the court for a lower fine, saying Danial did not have $6,000.

District Judge Marvin Bay said he noted the "extremely tragic circumstances" of the case. But he said the prosecution had also been very moderate in its sentencing position.

The judge then issued the fine and disqualification, but he allowed for the fine to be paid in instalments of $1,000 a month.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Accidents - Traffic Negligent act/Negligence

TRENDING

R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Man fined $6,000 for causing girlfriend&#039;s death in accident
Man fined $6,000 for causing girlfriend's death in accident
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated parts of Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
Jobs growth highest in 5 years, but unemployment inches up as well
Jobs growth highest in 5 years, but unemployment inches up as well

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free lobster at Nihon Mura, $6.95 Impossible MOS Burger &amp; other deals this week
Free lobster at Nihon Mura, $6.95 Impossible MOS Burger & other deals this week
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can&#039;t miss
Here are the best 12.12 sales in Singapore you can't miss
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss

Home Works

5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom

SERVICES