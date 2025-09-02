Man fined $60,000 for illegally importing over 150 replica guns and accessories

A man has been fined $60,000 for purchasing imitation firearms through Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao, then illegally importing the goods for sale online here.

Ng Jie Sheng, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of contravening Singapore's import and export regulations on Tuesday (Sept 2).

He was allowed to pay half of the fine initially, with the remaining half paid over six-month instalments.

According to previous news reports, Ng was nabbed after posting the items for sale online in 2023, Shin Min Daily News reported.

He was eventually charged with importing over 150 replica guns, including toy rifles and toy pistols, into Singapore without a permit, The Straits Times reported in March this year.

Under the Regulation of Imports and Exports Regulations, police approval is required for the importation of replica guns.

According to Shin Min, police had received a tip-off in May 2023 about the sale of replica guns on an e-commerce platform and raided Ng's home at Race Course Lane on May 26.

Police seized 84 sets of toy rifles, 70 sets of toy pistols, 10 sets of toy bullet launchers and four boxes of rubber bullets and accessories from Ng's home.

Investigations revealed that Ng became interested in toy guns in February that year and had searched for them on Carousell.

Not wanting to spend $380 on one which he saw on the platform, he then bought several cheaper replica guns on Taobao for $35 each to reduce shipping costs, intending to sell them locally.

He listed them on Carousell and Telegram groups, with the most expensive item going for $288.

According to Shin Min, Ng was aware that it was illegal to sell replica guns locally without a licence, but still took the risk.

Those found guilty of importing replica guns without a permit for the first time can be fined up to $100,000 or up to three times the value of the goods, or jailed for up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders face double the fine or up to four times the value of the goods, or jail for up to three years, or both.

