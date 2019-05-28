Man fined $7,000 for accidentally killing wife while reversing car

PHOTO: The Straits Times
David Sun
The New Paper

They were married for more than 30 years.

But in a moment of panic, he reversed his car into her, killing her.

Quek Chin Ling, 69, stood as a broken man in the dock yesterday.

The retiree was fined $7,000 for causing death by a negligent act.

At about 7pm on April 25, 2017, Quek and his wife, Madam Ng Siew Fong, 64, were on their way to meet friends to discuss an upcoming holiday to China.

But they got lost in Ang Mo Kio, and sought help from a man who showed them the way by getting them to follow his van.

When they arrived at a carpark near their destination, Quek got out of the car to pass $10 to the man for his help.

He returned to the driver's seat just as his wife got out.

But the car moved backwards as Quek had left the gear in reverse. The open door hit Madam Ng, causing her to fall.

When Quek heard his wife scream, he wanted to step on the brake pedal but accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead, causing the car to run over his wife. The car stopped only when it crashed into a pillar.

Madam Ng was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where she died from head injuries that night.

The car stopped only when it crashed into a pillar.
Photo: Shin Min Daily News

Deputy public prosecutor Asoka Markandu asked the court to impose a fine of $10,000 and a disqualification from driving for at least five years.

He said: "(The case) involves a higher degree of negligence because the accused was in an open carpark space and he failed to carry out the most basic precautions, when he stopped his vehicle.

"The court must send a deterrent message to all drivers that they should exercise greater care and caution, when driving in an open carpark space."

But Quek's lawyer Diana Ngiam said it was a series of unfortunate events that led to Madam Ng's death.

"Frankly, this wouldn't have happened if he didn't voluntarily step out to thank the man," she said.

"He continues to suffer from depression and is still receiving treatment from the Institute of Mental Health."

She also told the court Quek's mother and one of his sons suffered a stroke after the incident.

"It was therefore a series of very unfortunate events for the accused," she said.

District Judge Ng Peng Hong fined Quek $7,000 and also disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driving licence for five years.

Addressing Quek, he said: "It is indeed unfortunate that the accident had taken place. I have no doubt it has taken a toll on you."

For causing death by a negligent act, Quek could have been jailed up to two years, in addition to being fined.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Accidents - Traffic Negligent act/Negligence
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian exposed his own data and refuses to blame himself after getting harassed
Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian exposed his own data and refuses to blame himself after getting harassed
Man fined $300 for shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road
Man fined $300 for shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald&#039;s hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald's hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Fun June school holiday activities that will keep your kids busy and out of your hair
Fun June school holiday activities that will keep your kids busy and out of your hair
Jacqueline Wong in money trouble following cheating scandal?
Jacqueline Wong in money trouble following cheating scandal?
2 killed, dozens injured in Japan mass stabbing
2 killed, dozens injured in Japan mass stabbing
Mystery shopper: Maggie Cheung spotted buying bras from street stall
Mystery shopper: Maggie Cheung spotted buying bras from street stall
YG head Yang Hyun-suk arranged sexual services for investors: Report
YG head Yang Hyun-suk arranged sexual services for investors: Report
PM Lee now knows how to play Dota 2 (and why the Singapore government is getting into esports)
PM Lee now knows how to play Dota 2 (and why the Singapore government is getting into esports)
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Man fined $7,000 for accidentally killing wife while reversing car
Man fined $7,000 for accidentally killing wife while reversing car

LIFESTYLE

11 pairs of comfortable shoes that will take you through the entire day
11 pairs of comfortable shoes that will take you through the entire day
My child has myopia: 600 degrees by Primary 1
My child has myopia: 600 degrees by Primary 1
12 carryalls to perfectly fit all your stuff into
12 carryalls to perfectly fit all your stuff into
Good deals must share May 27-June 2: $10 Mao Shan Wang durian
$10 Mao Shan Wang durian at Tiong Bahru and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Jolin Tsai lasered in eyes during performance
Jolin Tsai lasered in eyes during performance
K-pop stars galore at HallyuPopFest2019
K-pop stars galore at HallyuPopFest2019
Singaporean Khoo Swee Chiow becomes first South-east Asian to scale world&#039;s 3 highest peaks
Singaporean Khoo Swee Chiow becomes first South-east Asian to scale world's 3 highest peaks

VIDEOS YOU SHOULD WATCH

  • Highlights from HallyuPopFest2019 Red Carpet

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/entertainment/k-pop-stars-galore-hallyupopfest2019 K-pop fans in Singapore braved the heat to meet their favourite #Kpop idols at the red carpet of #HallyuPopFest2019. Here are some of our favourite moments from the festival! #NUEST #WINNER #SUPERJUNIOR #OHMYGIRL --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Office Tea Episode 6: The Health Screening Nightmare

    Company health screenings come free - so why is Le En so reluctant to take it? In this episode, actual tears were shed, and people were traumatised. Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea! To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline! --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • #Joeyjios: We try bubble tea mala hotpot and bubble tea toast

    Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/food/we-try-bubble-tea-mala-hotpot-and-bubble-tea-toast-guess-which-ones-got-us-hooked Mala and bubble milk tea within the same hotpot? What about bubble tea on toast? Who even comes up with these ideas?! This week on #Joeyjios, we give these dubious food creations a taste-test to see if they're worth your time, money and calories. #bubbletea #bbt #boba --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Thirstdays: Where we talk weird dates and wild fantasies

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/entertainment/thirstdays-where-we-talk-weird-dates-and-wild-fantasies Ooo, it's been a hot week and the thirst is real at AsiaOne. Join Le En and Bryan as they chat about weird dates, constant 'cravings', and Beyonce's thigh gap! And they are quenching that thirst with a cup of root beer float to celebrate the return of a certain fast food restaurant. Thirstdays is a fortnightly AsiaOne #entertainment series where our hosts Le En and Bryan give you a peek into their personal lives while they satisfy their thirst over a drink, have a no-holds-barred chat, and do fun things. #gossip #confessions #realness --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Don't Say Cannot Ep4: He beats people up, but for the country

    Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-delinquent-national-wrestler He used to beat people up, simply because he had "too much energy" to expend. Now, he still beats people up - but for the country. Meet 24-year-old #Singapore national wrestler Toh Xin Ran. Seeing the number of medals that he has been awarded and the respectful manner in which he now interacts with his wrestling coach, it is hard to imagine that Xin Ran used to be a troubled kid in his younger days. #wrestling #sportsman --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • #Joeyjios: Taste-testing The Alley Luxe and CHICHA San Chen

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/food/alley-luxe-and-chicha-san-chen-opens-week-heres-what-try A Michelin-standard bubble tea for $4.70? A drink that looks like the Northern Lights? This week, #Joeyjios her colleague Le En to check out two new bubble tea (BBT) stores that are opening along Orchard Road. Which will they prefer? Watch to find out. #Thedeerishere #TheAlley #Chichasanchen #Boba --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Office Tea Episode 5: Bosses and Things

    It’s been a few weeks - let’s find out if the higher-ups of AsiaOne have any regrets about hiring Le En. Efforts were made to make nice, charity is involved and work is never-ending still. Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea! To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline! --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • #Joeyjios: DIY your way into mum's heart this Mother's Day

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/women/joeyjios-diy-your-way-mums-heart-mothers-day Mother’s Day is this Sunday! Have you gotten mum a gift yet? This week on #Joeyjios, Joey tries her hand at DIY projects that’s thoughtful, useful and inexpensive. #Mothersday #DIY --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Don't Say Cannot Ep3: He 'sees' the world with the help of tech

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-he-may-be-blind-he-can-text-faster-you Edwin Khoo, 43, surprises friends with the speed at which he types on his phone. The reason? He's been blind since birth. But #technology has been the game-changer for Edwin in navigating the world around him despite his #disability, allowing him to #travel and even host his own online #podcast. --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Office Tea Episode 4: The Dress Code

    It’s in the employee handbook - but does ANYONE actually read and follow the dress code? Are calves too scandalous? Le En puts on Athleisure and tries to get away with it! Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea! To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline! --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

SERVICES