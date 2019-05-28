Man fined $7,000 for accidentally killing wife while reversing car

They were married for more than 30 years.

But in a moment of panic, he reversed his car into her, killing her.

Quek Chin Ling, 69, stood as a broken man in the dock yesterday.

The retiree was fined $7,000 for causing death by a negligent act.

At about 7pm on April 25, 2017, Quek and his wife, Madam Ng Siew Fong, 64, were on their way to meet friends to discuss an upcoming holiday to China.

But they got lost in Ang Mo Kio, and sought help from a man who showed them the way by getting them to follow his van.

When they arrived at a carpark near their destination, Quek got out of the car to pass $10 to the man for his help.

He returned to the driver's seat just as his wife got out.

But the car moved backwards as Quek had left the gear in reverse. The open door hit Madam Ng, causing her to fall.

When Quek heard his wife scream, he wanted to step on the brake pedal but accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead, causing the car to run over his wife. The car stopped only when it crashed into a pillar.

Madam Ng was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where she died from head injuries that night.

Photo: Shin Min Daily News

Deputy public prosecutor Asoka Markandu asked the court to impose a fine of $10,000 and a disqualification from driving for at least five years.

He said: "(The case) involves a higher degree of negligence because the accused was in an open carpark space and he failed to carry out the most basic precautions, when he stopped his vehicle.

"The court must send a deterrent message to all drivers that they should exercise greater care and caution, when driving in an open carpark space."

But Quek's lawyer Diana Ngiam said it was a series of unfortunate events that led to Madam Ng's death.

"Frankly, this wouldn't have happened if he didn't voluntarily step out to thank the man," she said.

"He continues to suffer from depression and is still receiving treatment from the Institute of Mental Health."

She also told the court Quek's mother and one of his sons suffered a stroke after the incident.

"It was therefore a series of very unfortunate events for the accused," she said.

District Judge Ng Peng Hong fined Quek $7,000 and also disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driving licence for five years.

Addressing Quek, he said: "It is indeed unfortunate that the accident had taken place. I have no doubt it has taken a toll on you."

For causing death by a negligent act, Quek could have been jailed up to two years, in addition to being fined.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.