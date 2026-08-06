Man fined $8,000 for dumping household, renovation waste at Tampines heavy vehicle park

A man was fined $8,000 after he pleaded guilty to disposing about 1,530 kg of household and renovation waste illegally at a heavy vehicle park in Tampines.

Freelance general worker Shkder Foridul was charged with one count of dumping waste from a vehicle in a public place under the Environmental Public Health Act 1987 on Tuesday (Aug 4), said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a statement on Thursday.

The pile of waste, which comprised of household items and renovation waste, had been dumped on the grass verge at Tampines Road Heavy Vehicle Park and was discovered during a routine check by NEA on May 14 last year.

Investigations revealed that the man had undertaken hacking and dismantling jobs for two residential premises at Whampoa Drive and Farrer Road respectively.

Instead of disposing them at a licensed general waste disposal facility, he had dumped it illegally out of convenience.

"The illegal disposal of waste is a serious offence as it pollutes the environment and poses a hazard to public health," the agency said.

"NEA will not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against any person who disposes of waste illegally."

If found guilty, first-time offenders can be fined up to $50,000 or be jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Repeat offenders are liable to a maximum fine of $100,000 and a prison term between one to 12 months.

The public can assist NEA by submitting reports of suspected illegal disposal electronically via its online feedback form or the myENV mobile application, it added.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com