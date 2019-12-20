Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was 'desperate' to gain a place at university

Kieffer Tay Kai Xian was fined $5,500 after pleading guilty to a forgery charge.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A man repeatedly submitted forged polytechnic certificates to the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) University - which was later renamed Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) - as he wanted to gain a place to study there.

Singaporean Kieffer Tay Kai Xian, 24, was fined $5,500 on Thursday (Dec 19) after pleading guilty to a forgery charge.

Three other similar charges were considered during sentencing.

The court heard that Tay was so "desperate" to study finance at SIM University that he altered his Temasek Polytechnic academic transcript by editing his cumulative grade point average from 1.76 to 2.76.

He thought that doing so would increase his chances of gaining admission into the university.

Around September 2016, he submitted the forged transcript in his application. The university's management conducted a check and rejected his application after finding out that the transcript had been doctored.

Undeterred, Tay continued committing similar offences the following year, when SIM University was renamed SUSS and became an autonomous university under the Ministry of Education.

An employee at SUSS lodged a police report on March 1 this year.

On Thursday, Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Arvindren urged District Judge Samuel Chua to sentence Tay to a fine of at least $5,000.

He said: "This is a serious offence as it undermines the integrity of the admissions process for local universities. Despite the school rejecting him the first time after realising the transcript was doctored, the accused was undeterred and continued applying to the same university.

"He was determined to study in a university but unfortunately, his determination was misplaced and was directed at criminal means of gaining a place in the university."

Defence lawyer Jeffrey Soh said that Tay is an only child and he "genuinely regrets" his actions.

The lawyer added: "The father is a patient and very loving parent. The mother, however, is a fearsome parent, fraught with a personality that is impatient and abusive to him and his father.

"Kieffer was under such a huge degree of pressure from his mother to get into a respectable university that he committed the said offences."

For forgery, Tay could have been jailed for up to four years and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Counterfeits/Forgery Singapore courts

TRENDING

Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
&#039;Young punk&#039; brazenly vapes on public bus
'Young punk' brazenly vapes on public bus
Ex-SMU student took video of woman in toilet while on internship
Man who filmed colleague in toilet gets detention order
$448,600 worth of fake shoes seized in Malaysia
$448,600 worth of fake shoes seized in Malaysia
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! Celebrate Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
It's Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
Long weekend getaways from Singapore in 2020 for budget-friendly travel
Long weekend getaways from Singapore in 2020 for budget-friendly travel
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES