Man fined for posting videos of himself vaping in Singapore's first such case

A 26-year-old man was fined $12,000 for posting e-vaporiser related content on his social media accounts, making it the first case of its kind, according to a Health Sciences Authority (HSA) press release on Wednesday (Dec 17).

Krish Khalifa, who goes by the name Rapperboya on social media, was sentenced in court for five vape-related charges on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to a cumulative fine of $14,000, which included a $2,000 fine for possession of three e-vaporisers between 2023 and 2024.

Khalifa was also charged for non-vape related offences, including relinquishing his bank accounts to launder money, dishonest misappropriation of property and committing a rash act, which he was sentenced to jail for.

According to HSA, Khalifa made a total of nine posts across his social media channels on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok of him holding or using e-vaporisers in public places and at home.

Investigations against him began when HSA received complaints from members of the public alleging that someone had posted a TikTok of himself vaping.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, contents encouraging the use of e-vaporisers can constitute an advertisement for a prohibited tobacco product.

Those convicted of such offences will face a maximum fine of $10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both. Subsequent offences will also result in heavier penalties.

HSA has intensified surveillance and enforcement action against the advertisements of e-vaporisers on digital platforms over the past year, and has identified and fined 38 persons for posting e-vaporiser content on social media between Jan 1 and Nov 30.

"The promotion of e-vaporisers on social media platforms may normalise the use of these banned products and influence the public, especially youths, to experiment with vaping," said Norman Chong, director of HSA's Tobacco Regulation Branch, underscoring the importance of the authority's firm enforcement actions.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

