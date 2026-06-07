Man flees after crashing car, arrested after 5-hour standoff with police at Yishun flat for suspected drug offences

A 32-year-old man was arrested for traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences following a five-hour standoff with police at a Yishun HDB flat on Saturday (June 6).

Speaking to AsiaOne, a neighbour from the affected block who wished to be known only as Lim said there were nights when the man caused disturbances throwing items and shouting in the wee hours of the morning.

"There were times when his car alarm would go off, and residents on the lower floors would get very frustrated as it affected their sleep," said Lim, a retiree in her 60s.

Another resident, who wished to be known as Huang, also noted similar incidents.

"The man only moved in about half a year ago and ever since then, a lot of things have happened, including his car alarm going off," said Huang, who's in his 50s.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 150 Yishun Street 11 at about 6pm.

Upon arrival, officers established that a car had hit a parked car and crashed into the void deck of said block. Eyewitnesses told AsiaOne that the man took both number plates on the car before he fled.

No injuries were reported.

A stun device and suspected drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Police added that while they were conducting follow-up investigation at nearby Block 153, a 32-year-old man believed to be the car driver locked himself in a residential unit.

As it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself, officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident.

The SCDF said they deployed two safety life air packs, while rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were on standby as a precautionary measure.

At about 11.30pm, police officers managed to gain entry into the unit where they also found suspected drug paraphernalia.

The man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and subsequently arrested for possession of a stun device, traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences.

The latter offences have been referred to Central Narcotics Bureau.

Investigations are ongoing.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com

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