Man flees after Upper Paya Lebar accident, arrested for driving under influence of drugs

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Feb 4 for fleeing an accident on Paya Lebar Road while driving under the influence of drugs.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to an accident involving two cars along Upper Paya Lebar Road towards Paya Lebar Road at about 3.40pm on Feb 4.

The male driver fled the vehicle on foot but was subsequently arrested by officers for driving under the influence of drugs and carrying offensive weapons, said the police.

The man was assessed by SCDF for minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

A 37-year-old female driver involved in the accident was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A video of the accident aftermath posted on TikTok shows a black sedan toppled on its side, with several police cars present at the scene.

Police also recovered a karambit and a concealed knife from the man, which were seized as case exhibits.

Substances believed to be controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia were also found in the driver's car.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau. Investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:729324]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com