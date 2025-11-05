Man flees scene after crashing into multiple vehicles in Telok Blangah; police find vape in car

A man fled on foot after a car he was driving collided into four other vehicles, including a bus, in Telok Blangah yesterday (Nov 4) morning.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said officers had been patrolling along Telok Blangah Drive at about 8.30am when they spotted a car that had mounted a kerb. The driver suddenly drove off as officers were checking on him.

During the police pursuit, the red car reportedly collided with two other cars, a van and a bus. The driver subsequently fled on foot along Telok Blangah Hill.

In a video posted to Facebook group Singapore Road Vigilante on Nov 4, a police car is seen stopped behind a public bus at a traffic junction. Two police officers appear to approach the bus when a red car in between the two vehicles moves off, mounting the kerb before speeding away. The car appears to bear the logo of Drive Lah, a car rental company.

The car is captured turning into a two-lane road later in the video, swerving between lanes, before it collides into the back of a public bus and both vehicles come to a stop.

In the same video, a heavily tattooed man in a black shirt, white shorts and slippers is seen fleeing the scene on foot, turning into Telok Blangah Green.

An e-vaporiser was found in the car, and the related offence will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing and efforts to trace the car driver are underway.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a road traffic accident near the junction of Telok Blangah Drive and Telok Blangah Street 32 at about 8.35am.

A 48-year-old male was conveyed conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

In response to media queries, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said bus service 131 was travelling straight on the extreme left lane of Henderson Road when it was rear-ended by a car.

She added that passengers on board were transferred to another bus to continue their journey.

