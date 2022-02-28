Man flees Yishun coffee shop after beer seller cries he touched her breasts

A middle-aged man was arrested by the police after he allegedly touched a beer seller's breasts while she was serving him drinks.

The incident took place at a coffee shop along Yishun Avenue 5 last Saturday (Feb 26) night, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A coffee shop employee told the Chinese daily that he heard the woman cry for help as the suspect fled the scene.

"She was very angry and anxious, she said that the customer touched her breasts and ran off," he said.

She called the police shortly after.

According to him, the woman is a Vietnamese national who has been working at the coffee shop for several years.

Police arrived at the scene to get a statement from the woman and reviewed footage from the nearby CCTVs. Witnesses said that the police officers were collecting evidence at the coffee shop until 1am.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a case of outrage of modesty at Block 732 Yishun Avenue 5.

They arrested a 52-year-old man in relation to the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

