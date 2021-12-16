Man flips the bird at 'police officer' asking for NRIC in scam call

We've seen phone scammers get creative by impersonating Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers, from adopting a Chinese name to their attempt at re-creating police uniforms.

But this scammer takes the cake, simply because of his impressive attitude in response to a rude gesture.

On Wednesday (Dec 15), TikTok user Namesayenas uploaded a video of his conversation with a scammer claiming that he was from the SPF's Criminal Investigation Department.

The man was even seated in front of a navy blue banner that said 'Singapore Police Force'. The police crest can also be seen briefly in parts of the video.

"I got a complaint from your bank my dear because your card has been declined, because you never update your [identification card] in the bank, sir," he said.

Amused by the scammer's strangely endearing way of addressing him, the TikToker plays along in the video, asking him which bank the complaint came from.

And as if that wasn't funny enough, the scammer says his name is John Michaels, as if his accent didn't already give him away.

The TikToker tells the scammer to give him a moment to retrieve his wallet but pulls out a middle finger instead.

"F*** off, please," the TikToker adds while laughing. "I know already, there is a background, come on."

Despite being called out, the scammer laughs along with the TikToker, and doesn't forget to thank him before ending the call.

The video has been making its rounds on TikTok, amassing more than 450,000 views in a day, and over 800 comments.

Netizens were tickled by how polite the scammer was, as well as how he was able to laugh after being exposed.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

With the uptick in the number of scam calls in recent months, the SPF released an advisory in August regarding scam callers who impersonate police officers. They urged the public not to divulge any personal information, or make any fund transfers to these callers.

Members of the public with queries about scam calls can call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688, or visit the Scam Alert website.

