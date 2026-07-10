Man forgets $20k on SBS Transit bus, praises staff for returning cash

Two SBS Transit staff members have been commended after helping a man recover the $20,000 cash he left behind on a bus on Monday (July 6).

The public transport operator praised assistant interchange supervisor Lalastella Tse and bus captain Giam Ming Huat for for their "honesty, vigilance and teamwork" in a Facebook post on Friday.

The passenger, identified only as Ma, had accidentally left a paper bag containing $20,000 in cash on bus service 851 on Monday, according to the post.

He later realised the bag was missing and frantically called Yishun Interchange for help.

Tse, who picked up his call, recalled being "shocked by the large amount". She quickly traced the lost bag to a bus being driven by Giam.

At the same time, another passenger had alerted Giam to the unattended bag and the bus captain had kept it safe to return it at the interchange.

Ma later arrived at the interchange to verify his belongings and was "overjoyed" to find the full sum intact, said SBS Transit.

He revealed that the money was to pay his workers' salaries.

"I was really surprised by how quickly the staff handled my case and found my bag. I'm truly grateful for their help," said Ma.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com