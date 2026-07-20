Man, 61, found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat after neighbour reports stench

A 61-year-old man who lived alone was found dead in his Ang Mo Kio flat after a neighbour alerted the police upon noticing a strong foul smell coming from the unit.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 510 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 at around 9am on Friday (July 17).

The police said the man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead at scene.

A neighbour, who identified herself only as Suliana (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News the deceased had lived in the estate for 30 to 40 years and was a familiar face.

He was often seen riding his mobility scooter to a nearby coffee shop in the early mornings for breakfast.

However, she had not seen the man for about a week and also noticed that the incense he typically burned in his flat had not been lit for several days.

A social worker would leave two meal boxes outside the man's unit every evening, but Suliana did not immediately suspect anything amiss as the man had occasionally failed to collect the meals.

After detecting a strong stench on Friday morning, she decided to call the police.

Family had not seen him for years

Speaking to Shin Min, the man's 68-year-old brother said the deceased was the seventh child among 10 siblings.

The man was unmarried and had no children. According to his brother, they had not met for four or five years, and he would only occasionally get in touch to borrow money.

He previously worked in pest control and later as a cleaner before stopping work due to mobility issues caused by his weight. He relied on a mobility scooter to get around.

The police said they do not suspect foul play in the man's death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com