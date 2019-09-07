Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat

Police officers found the body of the dead man's mother in their 11th-floor unit at Block 637 Veerasamy Road.
PHOTO: Google Maps screengrab
Ng Huiwen
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 54-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a Housing Board (HDB) block in Little India on Tuesday morning (July 9).

Police officers, who were alerted to the case at about 7am, later found the body of his mother in their 11th-floor unit at Block 637 Veerasamy Road.

The police are investigating the unnatural deaths.

In response to queries, the police said that the 82-year-old woman was found lying motionless inside the flat.

Both mother and son were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao
PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

