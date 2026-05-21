Man found dead at foot of Marine Parade HDB block

A 78-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a HDB block in Marine Parade on Tuesday (May 19).

The incident happened at Block 27 Marine Crescent at about 1pm.

In a video sent to Stomp by an eyewitness, a white sheet covering the body can be seen at the scene

A large trail of blood can also be seen after the police had removed the body.

"We heard a bang," an eyewitness was quoted as saying by Stomp.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that it received a call for assistance at Block 27 Marine Crescent at about 1.20pm, and a person was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police also confirmed that they were alerted to a case of fall from height at the same location and time, where a 78-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the same block.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com