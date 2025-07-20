Man found dead at foot of Yishun block after injuring neighbour with knife

A 44-year-old man was discovered dead at the foot of an HDB block on Saturday (July 19) after a neighbour dispute.

The police said they had received a call for assistance at Block 334B Yishun Street 31 at about 5.20pm that day.

When officers arrived, they found an injured 53-year-old man in his home and the 44-year-old man lying motionless at the foot of the block.

Preliminary investigations found that the men, who are neighbours, had a prior dispute along the corridor and the younger man had allegedly injured the older man with a knife.

The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force. Based on preliminary investigations, foul play is not suspected.

The 53-year-old man was taken to the hospital conscious. Police investigations are ongoing.

Alleged dispute over corridor space

A resident told Lianhe Zaobao she had heard a loud noise and later saw a man with abdominal injuries being taken onto an ambulance.

A family member of the deceased said in an interview with Chinese publication 8world that the two neighbours had been embroiled in a dispute over corridor space.

The 44-year-old had reportedly told his family that his neighbour would purportedly play loud music when he walked past their unit and allegedly honk at him if they encountered each other downstairs.

The man and his wife had wanted to move out and had even found a new house earlier in July, added the unnamed family member.

He was supposed to meet them for dinner that night, and the family believes he may have been harassed, which led to the incident.

They described the deceased as someone with a gentle disposition, and that this incident had likely occurred as he was at their wits' end.

