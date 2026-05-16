52-year-old man found dead at foot of HDB block in Choa Chu Kang

The body of a 52-year-old man was found at the foot of Block 208 Choa Chu Kang Central at about 6.45am on Saturday (May 16).

Photographs of the incident posted on a Facebook page show a fully-dressed man lying face down on the pavement at the foot of the said block.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the man, who is believed to have fallen from height, was found lying motionless at the foot of the said block.

He was pronounced dead at scene by a SCDF paramedic.

The police added that they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Investigations into the case of unnatural death is ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com