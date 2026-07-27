Bread left hanging on gate for 1 week: Man, 78, found dead in Lengkok Bahru flat

The body of a 78-year-old man who lived alone in a Lengkok Bahru flat was found last Saturday (July 25), more than a week after he was last seen around the neighbourhood.

Volunteers making the rounds that morning had noticed last week's bread still hanging on his gate and called the police for help, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A reporter from the Chinese evening daily visited Block 58 Lengkok Bahru and observed that the dead man's flat was filled with clutter.

His relatives arrived at the home at about 4pm, and they burned joss paper when his body was taken away at about 5.30pm.

The deceased, who was unmarried, was identified as Lin Yaba (transliteration) by Shin Min.

A neighbour surnamed Chen, who last saw Lin on July 16, said Lin used to ride his bicycle every day.

"The volunteers visited (on July 25) and discovered that the bread from last Saturday (July 18) was still hanging at the door," he claimed.

Lin's younger sister said her brother had always been in good health, though he had complained about prostate issues about two weeks ago.

His death came as a shock to her, she said.

The police said they received a call for assistance at the block about 12.20pm on July 25.

The 78-year-old man was found lying motionless in a residential unit and pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected, and police investigations are ongoing.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com