Man found dead at Punggol carpark after allegedly stabbing himself due to money problems

A 45-year-old man was found dead at a multi-storey carpark at Block 194 Punggol Road on Monday afternoon (Feb 10).

In response to queries by Stomp, the police said they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 2.13pm.

The man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased was discovered at the staircase landing on the fifth floor of the carpark.

Numerous police officers and medical staff in protective clothing were spotted at the scene until around 6pm.

Shin Min understands that the man had apparently been facing financial troubles. He allegedly used a knife to stab his chest and abdomen, and eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.