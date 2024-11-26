Man found dead in Tampines home; son hadn't heard from him in 3 days

When he didn't receive morning greetings from his father for three consecutive days, one man got worried.

He was about to check on his father when he got a phone call from the police.

The 62-year-old was found dead in his home at Block 499C Tampines Avenue 9 by a friend on Sunday (Nov 24) morning, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The elderly man, a stroke survivor, had left his door unlocked so that others could check on him with ease.

That morning, the friend arrived at the flat to find that the man had died in his sleep, immediately calling the police after discovering the body.

The police then contacted the deceased's son, who rushed to the scene.

According to a cabby who alerted Shin Min to the incident, several police cars and ambulances were seen around the ground floor of the HDB block.

After speaking with residents in the area, the cabby learned that someone had died.

Deceased wished others a good morning every day

Speaking with a Shin Min reporter at the scene, the deceased's son, who declined to be named, shared that his father lived alone in the flat after his mother's death.

On weekends, he and his brother would visit their father.

The elderly man would usually send his family text messages every morning to let them know that he was well, the son said.

Expressing their condolences, the neighbours shared that the deceased was very kind and would greet them every day, even buying food for their daughter.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they responded to a call for assistance at 12.40pm on Sunday.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

[[nid:707096]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com