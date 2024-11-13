Man found dead in Toa Payoh flat: Neighbour thought foul smell was from wastewater

The body of a 52-year-old man was discovered in his Toa Payoh flat last Sunday (Nov 10), several days after his death.

The police told AsiaOne they were alerted to the case at 11.15am on Sunday, where they pronounced the man dead at the scene. It is not known when he died.

The man, Bai Zongren (transliteration), had been living alone in his unit at Block 157 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 for several years after divorcing his wife, according to a neighbour who spoke to Shin Min Daily News.

He also had a daughter, who moved out with his ex-wife after they split.

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, added that Bai would occasionally get visits from relatives.

"His mother used to live on the fifth floor, but she died a few years ago."

The neighbour told Shin Min that she was unaware of Bai's death when she passed by his unit several days ago. As Bai's door was locked, she assumed the flat was empty.

When she passed by his unit again on Saturday, she detected a foul smell but thought that it was from wastewater.

She said she only found out about his death when she saw the police at his door.

"He was a very friendly person. He would always greet me whenever he saw me," said the neighbour.

Three family members were also at the scene on Sunday, with one of them believed to be his daughter, according to Shin Min.

His body was taken away in a black car at approximately 3.30pm that afternoon.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the police do not suspect any foul play from preliminary investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

