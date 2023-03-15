Man found dead in waters off Pulau Ubin a day after he 'disappered'

SINGAPORE – The body of a 42-year-old man was found in the waters off Pulau Ubin on Tuesday (March 14) morning.

Police said they were alerted at about 11.45am on Monday to a case of suspected drowning near Jalan Watsiam, south-west of the island.

A resident living on the island, Mr Wang, 65, told Lianhe Zaobao on Monday that he saw a middle-aged man arrive at Puaka Bridge, near Jalan Watsiam, on Sunday morning to fish.

It is common to see visitors fishing in the area, Mr Wang added, but he was shocked to learn a day later that the man had disappeared, leaving behind his fishing equipment and personal belongings.

“His clothes were hanging on the railing beside the bridge, where his wallet, watch and identity card, and even a fish he caught were also found,” he told the Chinese-language daily.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for a water rescue assistance on Puaka Bridge at 12.20pm on Monday.

ALSO READ: Pulau Ubin cyclist collapses and dies

SCDF firefighters conducted a visual search from the shore, while rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team used an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV). The ROV uses sonar-imaging equipment to map out underwater terrain and reduces search time and risks for divers, due to poor underwater visibility.

SCDF called off its search about seven hours after it was alerted.

The police said the body was found by a member of the public and retrieved by the Police Coast Guard at 8.40am on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations do not indicate foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.