Man found dead in Yishun flat; tenant moves out immediately

After noticing a foul stench, one woman discovered her landlord's decomposed body in the toilet on Tuesday (Aug 13) night.

The Malaysian has since moved out of the flat at Block 622 Yishun Ring Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The police told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at 8.30pm that day.

A 55-year-old man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead at scene.

When a Shin Min reporter visited the block at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, several police officers were seen collecting evidence in the living room and bedroom.

Speaking to the Chinese evening daily, the tenant's uncle said that she had lived in the flat for about a year.

Upon receiving the news of the landlord's death, he rushed to the location to pick her up.

The woman declined to speak to the media, while a Malaysian-registered vehicle was seen taking away pieces of luggage at around midnight.

Neighbours living on the same floor said that they would greet the deceased whenever they saw him.

One of them said that the man's mother had died while his younger brother moved out after getting married. The latter previously lived in another flat on the same floor as the deceased.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police told AsiaOne they do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: 2 bodies in 1 day: Seniors who lived alone found dead in Bukit Batok and Ang Mo Kio

chingshijie@asiaone.com