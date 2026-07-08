Man found dead in Yishun HDB flat days after neighbours notice flies and stench

A 63-year-old man was found dead in a HDB flat in Yishun on Tuesday (July 7), after neighbours noticed a "bad stench for days" and flies in their home.

A photo shared by an anonymous user in Facebook group Complaint Singapore the same day shows a police hearse parked along a road.

"Since last week, my house has had so many flies. I was quite puzzled because there's no unattended rubbish lying around my house, so I just dismissed the case," the post captioned.

The user noticed several police cars at the car park at around noon.

The neighbour was found dead in a unit just two floors below the user.

Replying to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted at about 12.35pm on Tuesday to a case of unnatural death at Block 286 Yishun Avenue 6.

The 63-year-old man was found dead inside the flat.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com