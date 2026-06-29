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Man found motionless in car at Jalan Besar, taken to hospital

Man found motionless in car at Jalan Besar, taken to hospital
The man was spotted motionless in the driver's seat on Sunday (June 28) morning.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Maps
Dana LeongPUBLISHED ONJune 29, 2026 8:52 AMBYDana Leong

A man was taken to the hospital after a passer-by noticed him lying motionless in his car at Jalan Besar.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the incident at Somme Road on Sunday (June 28) at around 8am.

The man was in the driver's seat, which was reclined back. The window was also open, the passer-by told Shin Min Daily News.

She noticed him lying motionless in the seat and subsequently called the authorities.

Photos of the scene showed a white Mercedes-Benz parked along the street, and a police car and an ambulance parked behind.

A man is also seen being wheeled away by paramedics on a stretcher.

The man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, according to the SCDF.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com 

SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)Jalan Besar GRCInjured
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