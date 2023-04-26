Man gets 12 years' jail, caning for raping woman twice his age in toilet

SINGAPORE — A man who raped a 52-year-old woman in a toilet after hitting her head against the wall and wash basin was sentenced to 12 years' jail and 16 strokes of the cane on Wednesday (April 26).

Chew Kee Hock, who was 28 years old at the time and 30 now, was also ordered by the High Court to pay about $140 in medical fees to the victim, after the prosecution sought a compensation order against him.

He had pleaded guilty in February to one charge each of aggravated rape and attempted aggravated rape.

Three other charges, including one for criminal trespass, were taken into consideration.

Chew worked at a healthcare products company in Toa Payoh.

On the night of Aug 17, 2021, he heard someone showering in the women's toilet in the office building and later saw the victim coming out of the toilet.

He found her "very sexy" and made small talk with her.

Two days later, he took medical leave but went to his workplace in the evening with the specific intention of raping the victim.

He found the toilet door locked, but discovered that the key for his bedroom could unlock the door.

Shortly after 8.30pm, the victim entered the toilet to take a shower. Chew unlocked the door, barged into the toilet and slammed the door shut behind him.

The two of them wrestled on the wet toilet floor. He pulled her hair and repeatedly hit her head against the wall and wash basin, while she struggled and shouted for help.

Chew pulled the victim's towel over her mouth to muffle her shouts. She stopped screaming after he threatened to suffocate her.

He then asked her to perform a sex act on him, but she refused. She got up and tried to lock herself in a cubicle, but Chew pulled her out and forced himself on her.

After the rape, the victim ran out of the toilet screaming for help.

He caught up with her and dragged her back into the toilet. He then flung her onto the floor and tried to gag her with the towel.

When she bit his forearm, he pushed her head back, causing her head to hit the wall. Chew again demanded she perform a sex act on him, but this attempt was unsuccessful.

After he left for home, the woman put on her clothes and went downstairs to seek help.

Through her description of her assailant and CCTV footage, the police traced Chew, who was arrested the next day.

ALSO READ: Sex predator lures 4 girls to his home by offering them cash or jobs through Instagram

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.