Man gets called out for allegedly using marked cards to cheat in gambling session

Is it an elaborate set up, or a devious scheme to cheat in a game of cards?

In a TikTok video shared by BlurBlur008 on Wednesday (May 18), it shows a group of players confronting a man for allegedly using marked playing cards during their gambling session.

The setting looks like it is at someone's home and the video has since garnered over 125,000 views and 3,600 likes.

"What do you want us to do now, [since] we have lost money," one of the gamblers asked, while the accused man appeared to be in shock while using a blue light flashlight to inspect the cards that were marked.

"You cannot accuse me of [cheating] since the cards came like that," the man countered.

But in the four minute-long clip, the other gamblers were not convinced.

"The thing is, you are the one hosting [this game]. You should know these cards very well," one of the gamblers said in Chinese.

While protesting his innocence, the host, wearing a pair of spectacles, claimed that he could not have cheated since he wasn't wearing infrared contact lens to see through the marked cards. He was also seen gesturing at his eyes to another man to prove his point.

"You're wearing the contact lenses [but] you threw it away," one man replied off-camera.

While the group were locked in an argument over the marked cards, one of the men who confronted him offered a "simple" solution to this dispute – by returning their losses.

"If you are not willing to return the money for our losses, we will just report to the police," he said.

Acknowledging that the cards belonged to him, the host suggested that one of the "victims" might be the cheater instead.

But this only riled up the group, who refused to relent on their demands of getting their losses back.

Frustrated by his failed attempts to resolve the conflict amicably, the host fired back: "Is this all part of a set-up?

"If this is a [scam], by now I would have won a lot of money already."

In the comments section, some netizens accused the gambling host of feigning innocence after he was called out for allegedly cheating in a game of cards.

But several netizens felt that the other gamblers only made those accusations to get their losses back.

A netizen also asked if the group had broken a law by participating in a private gambling session.

On March 11, Parliament passed the Gambling Control Bill to legalise social gambling where gambling will only be allowed in a person's home, and participants have to be from the same family or know each other personally.

The gambling must also not be conducted in the course of any business.

AsiaOne has reached out to BlurBlur008 for comment.

Those who wish to seek help for their gambling habits can call the national problem gambling helpline at 1800-6668-668 or use the WebChat service at www.ncpg.org.sg.

